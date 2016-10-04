Maria Sharapova’s doping ban cut to 15 months

Maria Sharapova has had her doping ban reduced from two years to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 29-year-old tested positive for the heart-boosting drug meldonium in January at the Australian Open and was given a two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in June.

But CAS, sport’s highest court, announced it has reduced that by nine months, meaning the five-time grand slam winner will be eligible to play again on April 26, 2017, four weeks before the French Open.

