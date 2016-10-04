Search

Maria Sharapova’s doping ban cut to 15 months

Maria Sharapova was initially banned for two years. Picture: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Maria Sharapova has had her doping ban reduced from two years to 15 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 29-year-old tested positive for the heart-boosting drug meldonium in January at the Australian Open and was given a two-year ban by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in June.

But CAS, sport’s highest court, announced it has reduced that by nine months, meaning the five-time grand slam winner will be eligible to play again on April 26, 2017, four weeks before the French Open.

