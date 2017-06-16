Judy Murray awarded OBE for services to tennis

Her sons have won more than a few honours in their time at the top of world tennis.

Now Judy Murray has been recognised in her own right for her tireless work in promoting the sport and encouraging others, particularly women, to become more active.

It was announced on Friday that the mother of world number one Sir Andy Murray has been awarded an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

The tennis coach and former captain of Great Britain’s Federation Cup team won 64 titles in Scotland during her junior and senior playing career but stopped short of turning professional to attend university.

Her son was knighted in the New Year Honours List, while his brother Jamie was made an OBE last year.

Andy has long credited his mother for helping him reach the top of the sport.

“I’ve always had a strong female influence in my career,” he said in 2014. “I was coached by my mum for a long time.”

Having stepped down as captain of Great Britain’s Fed Cup team last year, Murray recently launched an initiative called She Rallies with the LTA to get more women and girls involved in tennis.

She recently put her £825,000 home in Stirlingshire on the market - ‘because it’s too big’ - and now lives in Jamie’s old flat in London.

