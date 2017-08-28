Johanna Konta is battle hardened to compete in New York

Life could not be better for Johanna Konta. Still enjoying the after-effects of Wimbledon – the first British woman since Virginia Wade in 1978 to reach the semi-finals – she looks remarkably calm and relaxed as she prepares for her opening match at the US Open today against Aleksandra Krunic, the world No 78 from Serbia.

Konta beams as she chirrups her favourite Wimbledon stat: “The quarter-final, it was 7.4 million [viewers]. The most watched match of the Championships.” Her win over Simona Halep that day promoted her from being a very good tennis player to being a British sports celebrity. Suddenly she was recognised wherever she went.

While the fame lasts, though, it can have its downside. A few days after losing to Venus Williams in the Wimbledon semi-finals, she spent a day in Manchester doing a host of media commitments – including taking a monstering from John Humphrys on the Today programme.

The best thing to hit British women’s tennis in decades arrives bright and early for her 7am interview only to be lambasted by the Grand Inquisitor and told she simply was not British. She was born in Hungary, Humphrys harrumphed. (Actually, she was born in Australia to Hungarian parents but presumably some junior researcher has paid the price for that gaffe).

“He maybe forgot I wasn’t a politician,” Konta said, still looking a little perplexed. “He maybe never really interviewed an athlete. I think I basically didn’t answer like a politician does to him. The interview ended and I looked across to Vicky [her agent] and thought, that was a bit bizarre. It was a little bit of a strong interview. Going through this career with all the experiences, it won’t be the last strong interview I will have.”

If she can survive a roasting from a grumpy Humphrys, live on air, she can probably deal with anything Flushing Meadows can throw at her. Three-quarters the way through the season, everyone is feeling a little jaded but Konta is feeling better than most.

“I feel pretty good,” she said. “I feel excited. I’m still very clear and comfortable with how I am on the court. Physically, mentally, emotionally I am pretty good.”