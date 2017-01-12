Johanna Konta in top form as she reaches Sydney final

Johanna Konta reached the women’s final on a brilliant night for British tennis at the Apia International in Sydney.

Konta has not dropped a set at the tournament so far and was at her aggressive best yesterday in her 6-2, 6-2 victory over Eugenie Bouchard, in the last match of the evening session.

From lying all-square at 2-2 in the opening set, the world No 10 then won seven games in a row and will face second seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the final.

It will be Konta’s third WTA Tour final. She won her first title in Stanford last summer and then lost to Radwanska in Beijing in October.

This week’s run to the final is yet another demonstration that Konta fully deserves her top-ten place and she goes into the Australian Open, where she reached the semi-finals 12 months ago, as a genuine title contender.

Konta said on court: “Dan Evans started it off and I’m just happy I was able to bring it home.”

Of facing world No 3 Radwanska, the British No 1 said: “She’s been one of the best players for as long as I can remember.

“I played her twice before, lost twice, so hopefully I’ll do a better job tomorrow.”

She added on BT Sport: I’m looking forward to the challenge.”