Jamie Murray into last four in Tour Finals doubles

Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares maintained their perfect record at the ATP World Tour Finals to march through to the doubles semi-finals.

After winning their first two matches, Murray and Soares only needed a set against Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo to guarantee a place in the last four.

But they went one better by winning the clash 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 on a first-to-10 tie-break, setting up a semi-final meeting tomorrow against either Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram or Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez. It was significant because the 200 ranking points they earned put Murray and Brazilian Soares provisionally ahead of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the race to finish the year as the number one team in the world.

The French pair can move back ahead when they play their final match today but their semi-final chances have already gone so reaching the final would definitely be enough for Murray and Soares.

Tomorrow could potentially see Jamie and Andy Murray both clinch year-end number one crowns, an unprecedented achievement for two brothers.