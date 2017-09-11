Jamie Murray extends lead over Andy with US Open win

The current score stands at Jamie 5, Andy 3. Jamie Murray increased his lead over his brother on Saturday, winning his fifth grand slam trophy as he and Martina Hingis beat Michael Venus and Chan Hao-Ching 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 to win the US Open mixed doubles title.

Back home, Andy, the three-time grand slam champion, was watching and immediately posted a message on social media: “Proud little brother”. He has cause to be, too, as his big brother and Hingis have now extended their winning run to ten matches and mopped up the Wimbledon and New York silverware.

Murray, right, and Hingis clicked as a team instantly. Then again, as Hingis pointed out: “We know how it’s done.” She and Murray have 29 grand slam titles between them so they know all about winning big matches.

But how long the winning partnership continues is anyone’s guess. Hingis will turn 37 at the end of this month and she is eager to start a family with her partner, Harald Leemann, the doctor to the Swiss Olympic ski team.

Winning with Murray is enjoyable but she will not be drawn on how many more times they will play together.

“If we go to Australia, everyone is healthy and playing, if I play, then definitely we will [play together],” Hingis said. “[But] it’s a long way to go till next year.”

Murray just has to wait and see whether his new partnership will last but, in the meantime, he has enjoyed the last three months.

“It’s a great opportunity for me to compete with Martina,” Murray said. “She’s such a great player, a huge champion of the game. It’s been a lot of fun.

“Every time we are on court, we get a lot of people coming out to watch us, a lot of people supporting us. It makes us want to put on a good show.”