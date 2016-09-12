Jamie Murray: Chemistry with Bruno Soares better than Andy

US Open champion Jamie Murray says his doubles chemistry with Bruno Soares is even better than with his brother Andy.

Murray and Soares won their second grand slam title of the year on Saturday as they beat Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in Flushing Meadows.

The Scot now turns his attention to Britain’s Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina in Glasgow on Friday, when he is likely to play with younger brother Andy in the doubles rubber.

The siblings led Britain to Davis Cup glory last year for the first time in 79 years but Jamie believes his partnership with Soares is perhaps even stronger.

“It probably is easier to play with Bruno, like we talk more,” Murray said. “Andy’s a great player. But I think Bruno and I are with each other every day. We are working on our games and communicating all the time.

“I find it easy to do that with Bruno. Obviously sometimes with Andy it’s not always so easy because great players, they do things the way they do.

“If I kind of come in and start saying, ‘I think you need to serve there or hit your return there’, they are not used to hearing that. That can be a bit problematic sometimes.”