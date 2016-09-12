Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares target world No 1 ranking

There is no stopping Jamie Murray. As the champion of the Australian and US Opens, he and his partner Bruno Soares are now planning for world domination.

Their 6-2, 6-3 rout of Pablo Carreno Busta and Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the final on Saturday – Murray described it as “clinical” – was the perfect end to the grand slam season. Last year, the Scot and John Peers from Australia were the nearly men of the tour, losing in two major finals, and then Murray took the decision to start afresh with someone new. Now he and Soares have their eyes fixed on the No 1 ranking.

“I couldn’t ask for anything more,” Jamie said. “I lost two grand slam finals last year. I felt like I was ready to win. I felt good about my game, where it was at.

“I felt like Bruno was the partner that could get me over the line. I think we’ve validated our decision obviously to come together. It means so much. For us, these are the biggest tournaments and these are the ones we want to win at the start of the year.

“To have two in the bag, yeah, it’s a huge achievement for us both, and we should be really proud of ourselves, I think.”

They stated their intent by beating the current No 1 ranked team and last year’s US Open champions in the semi-final and by winning the title, they have established themselves as the men to beat as the tour heads towards the ATP Tour Finals at the end of the year.

“I think we put ourselves in a very good spot right now,” Soares said. “We’ve got to keep performing well and keep performing well in the big tournaments. We’ve got two Masters 1000 tournaments to come and then London. Big points. We’ve got to play our best there again. Being No 1 is definitely a goal.”

Murray now turns his attention to Britain’s Davis Cup semi-final against Argentina on Friday, when he is likely to play with younger brother Andy in the doubles rubber.

The siblings led Britain to Davis Cup glory last year for the first time in 79 years but Jamie believes his partnership with Soares is perhaps even stronger. “It probably is easier to play with Bruno, like we talk more,” Murray said.

“Andy’s a great player. But I think Bruno and I are with each other every day. We are working on our games and communicating all the time.

“I find it easy to do that with Bruno. Obviously sometimes with Andy it’s not always so easy because great players, they do things the way they do.

“If I kind of come in and start saying, ‘I think you need to serve there or hit your return there’, they are not used to hearing that. That can be a bit problematic sometimes.

“I think for me and Bruno we are kind of on an even keel and both have the same goal.”

On Saturday, Murray and Soares dropped only one service game and won 71 per cent of first-serve points against their unseeded opponents. Murray was reminded afterwards that he’d accomplished something his more famous younger brother, Andy, has not by winning two major titles this year. “It’s a great feeling,” he responded. “I’m starting to move out of the shadows.”