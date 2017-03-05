Jamie Murray adds to family trophy haul with double victory

Jamie Murray combined with Bruno Soares of Brazil to secure their first ATP doubles title of 2017 at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel in Acapulco, completing a triumphant weekend for the Murray brothers.

Hot on the heels of younger brother Andy’s win over Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday, Jamie and partner Soares beat John Isner and Feliciano Lopez 6-3, 6-3 to land their fourth title since the pair teamed up last year.

“We did well to win the first match this week [against Cilic/Mektic] because we were down for most of the match tie-break. But that’s what often happens in doubles. You squeeze through the first match and go on to win the tournament,” said Murray.

“Today was a difficult match, a lot of good serving. We knew we weren’t going to get loads of chances, but we were able to take the ones we had.”

Meanwhile, Sam Querrey, pictured, became the first American champion at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel after an upset victory over second seed Rafael Nadal in the men’s singles final.

Nadal had entered the match with a perfect 14 wins from 14 matches in the tournament following his title wins in 2005 and 2013 – winning all of the 28 sets he had played – but was no match for Querrey as he ran out a 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) victor for his ninth career title.

The first set went with serve for the first six games before Querrey went on an 11-point run and secured the lone break in the set to go 5-3 up. A forehand winner from his second set point wrapped up the set.

Nadal played with more aggression in the second set and Querrey had to save five break points at 3-4. Nadal wilted first in the tie-break as two baseline errors allowed Querrey to take a 6-3 lead and a long forehand from Nadal gave the American victory.

In the women’s final, Lesia Tsurenko claimed the third WTA title of her career with a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Kristina Mladenovic.

The Ukrainian’s strong play from the baseline did not allow the Frenchwoman to settle and Tsurenko raced into a 4-0 lead in the opening set in just 15 minutes. It was a different story in the second set as Mladenovic led 5-4. Tsurenko responded by breaking Mladenovic and serving out for victory in one hour and 20 minutes.

At the Brasil Open, Pablo Cuevas beat top seed Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to reach the final. Third seed Cuevas won 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) and will meet second seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Ashleigh Barty won her first WTA singles title after overpowering Nao Hibino of Japan 6-3, 6-2 in yesterday’s Malaysian Open final. The 158th-ranked Australian came through the qualifiers and only dropped one set on her way to the final.