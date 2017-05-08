Dan Evans refuses to accept British ranking below Aljaz Bedene

Dan Evans insists he is still the British No 3, despite dropping behind Aljaz Bedene in the world tennis rankings.

The British No 4 has dropped to 58th, two places below Slovenia-born Bedene, in the standings.

Evans was knocked out of the Mutua Madrid Open in the first round yesterday thanks to a straight-sets defeat by Dutchman Robin Haase.

Bedene, 27, moved to the UK in 2008 and switched nationality in March 2015, but represented Slovenia in three Davis Cup ties.

When told he was the British No 4, Evans asked: “Fourth?”

When reminded he was behind Bedene, he added: “Oh, so I’m third.”

Evans added: “I don’t think he really believes he’s British either. It’s nothing against Aljaz. I like him, he’s not confrontational in any way, but to me it doesn’t sit well if you play for another country.

“I don’t feel bad about him, but for me it’s a bit baffling as to why.”

Evans had previously spoken out against Bedene’s switch, saying – before the change of allegiance was confirmed – he should not be allowed to represent Britain in the Davis Cup. International Tennis Federation rules do not allow players to represent more than one country in the Davis Cup.

Bedene had an attempt to overturn his ban and play for Britain rejected by an arbitration hearing in March.

Evans went out in Madrid after making poor starts in both sets, with world No 45 Haase winning 7-5, 6-2 in one hour and 19 minutes.

Evans only registered the first two ATP Tour wins on clay of his career last month at the Barcelona Open. He was broken in the opening game, but levelled at 5-5, only to be broken again immediately before Haase, 30, served out the first set. Evans then lost his first two service games of the second set, allowing Haase to wrap up the match.

World No 1 and top seed Andy Murray takes on Romanian wild card Marius Copil today.

Copil saved two match points to beat fellow wild card Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 in the first round.

Tomas Berdych, the No 11 seed, will face Evans’ conqueror Haase after the Czech advanced to the second round by beating Uzbekistan qualifier Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-4.

Florian Mayer defeated Marcel Granollers 7-5, 7-5 and will play ninth seed David Goffin.

Gilles Simon saved two match points to beat fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils 0-6, 6-0, 7-6. The 32-year-old Simon will next meet US qualifier Ernesto Escobedo or Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.

Grigor Dimitrov, a winner of two ATP World Tour titles this year, got off to a winning start when he beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6, 6-4 in one hour and 48 minutes.