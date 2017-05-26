Concern over Andy Murray’s health as French Open draw is made

Andy Murray has been drawn to play Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov in the French Open first round amid concerns over the Scot’s health ahead of the second Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The world No 1 is once again struggling with illness as he tries to rediscover his form in time for Paris.

A flu-type virus saw Murray miss Great Britain’s Davis Cup quarter-final against France with in March and he also suffered shingles in February.

Murray is taking antibiotics for the latest unspecified illness.

It remains to be seen if Murray will be fit enough to face Kuznetsov, the world No 85. He has won both his previous meetings with the Russian.

Johanna Konta, the British women’s No 1 and world No 7, will face Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, ranked 109th in the world in the first round in Paris.

The tournament at Roland Garros starts on Sunday.