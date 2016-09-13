Watch Andy Murray score incredible five-a-side football goal

We all know Andy Murray is pretty partial to a lob or two on the tennis court.

However, Murray showed that he can be just as deft on a five-a-side football pitch, as proved by this video footage of him placing a perfectly-weighted lob from his own penalty area into the net.

The 29-year-old was taking some time out from the tennis court with his Team GB Davis Cup team-mates to play some fives in Glasgow and it’s fair to say that he put them all to shame with his spectacular goal.

Murray and his fellow British players take on Argentina at the Emirates Arena from Friday to Sunday in the semi-finals of the competition they won last year and no doubt he’ll be placing a few lobs over the heads of Juan Martin del Potro and co.

