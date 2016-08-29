Video: Andy Murray gears up for the US Open

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Tennis ace Andy Murray has said he is ‘pumped’ to begin his US Open campaign in New York tomorrow.

In a post on his Facebook fan page, thus year’s Wimbledon champion and Olympic gold medalist said he was ‘feeling pumped for the next couple of weeks in New York.’

He also shared a new film from Standard Life, which features one of his favourite Muhammad Ali quotes.

Murray will on be court tomorrow at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows facing Czech Lukas Rosol.

The Scot will be looking to improve on his showing at last year’s tournament when he was blown away by Kevin Anderson in the fourth round.

