Scottish tennis fan to partner Andy Murray in doubles match

One lucky Scottish tennis fan will have the chance to partner Andy Murray in a doubles match against his brother Jamie and mum Judy.

The exhibition match will take place at the SSE Hydro as part of the Andy Murray Live charity event on Tuesday 7 November.

To become Andy’s partner for the game, fans are encouraged to show off their tennis skills by playing keepy-up with a tennis ball on a racket for over ten seconds.

Entrants are to film themselves doing so before uploading the video to social media, tagging @SSE in the post and using the hashtags #TeamUp and #AMLive17.

Judy Murray today launches the #TeamUp campaign at the Perth Tennis Club where she’ll help coach local youngsters on how to improve their skills.

