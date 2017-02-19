Proud mum Judy shares picture of Andy Murray after first ATP win

Proud mother Judy Murray has shared a nostalgic snap of her tennis champ son Andy Murray - 11 years after his first ATP title.

Taking to social media site Twitter, Judy wrote: “11 years ago today, Andy won his 1st ATP Tour title in San Jose, aged 18. Time flies.”

Since then Andy has gone on to be World Number One, winning Wimbledon twice and double Olympic gold.

Her post was retweeted more than 300 times, with Lynne Di Biasio writing: “What a journey he’s had since Madea lot of us very proud along the way Thankyou @andy_murray.”

Monica Macdonald added: “And now through sheer hard work, determination and talent No.1 on the Planet. And still down to earth and humble.”

Jill Floyd wrote: “To be honest I thought he was a spoilt brat back then. Now I totally respect the elite athlete he has become. Way to go Andy.”