Photos of Andy Murray’s baby didn’t breach privacy, says watchdog

Newspaper pictures of Andy Murray’s baby did not violate the child’s right to privacy, a press watchdog has ruled.

Representatives of Sophia Murray also complained of harassment when her mother took her to Wimbledon in June.

The Independent Press Standards Organisation rejected complaints against the Daily Mail, Mail Online, the Sun and the Telegraph. The publications argued there was no reasonable expectation of privacy at such a high profile event. In two of these images the top of her head was visible, while in two other pictures her foot was visible.

The complaint said taking photographs of Sophia without the consent of her parents was a breach of her privacy.