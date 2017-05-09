Judy Murray: ‘We had no money when Andy was little’

The mother of tennis champ Andy Murray has told how she struggled with money when her son was a child.

Scottish tennis coach Judy Murray said her sole focus was ‘getting food on the table’ when her Andy and brother Jamie were growing up.

Her sons have now made their fortune from tennis - with Andy ranked number one in the world.

Judy, 57, who coached her sons as youngsters said: “We had no money and very little time, so my focus was on getting food in front of them quickly to get them out to football or whatever.

“If the house was messy, it didn’t bother me because it’s not important. What was important was that the boys were fed and clothed, had enough sleep, were happy and doing what they wanted to do.”

Having stepped down as captain of Great Britain’s Fed Cup team last year, she recently launched an initiative called She Rallies with the LTA to get more women and girls involved in tennis.

She recently put her £825,000 home in Stirlingshire on the market - ‘because it’s too big’ - and now lives in Jamie’s old flat in London.