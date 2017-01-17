Jamie Murray ‘mistaken for brother Andy by taxi driver’

Jamie Murray was told he looked like younger brother Andy Murray by a confused taxi driver - who then claimed the elder sibling was ‘better looking’.

The doubles champion was told by an Uber driver in Australia that he was a ‘much better looking’ version of his younger sibling.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to share the hilarious exchange, writing:

Uber driver “hey, you look like Andy Murray.”

Me - “Yeh I get that a lot”

Uber Driver - “you’re much better looking mind you.” Cheers Mate!”

Fellow tennis player Liam Broady joked: “Come to think of it. You do look a bit like him.”