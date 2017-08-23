Glasgow charity teams up with Andy Murray for exhibition match

Tennis star Andy Murray has announced that a Glasgow-based organisation will join Unicef as charity partner at his exhibition match later this year.

The former Wimbledon champion and world number one will take on Roger Federer in the Andy Murray Live event at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on 7 November.

Proceeds from the event will be shared equally between Unicef and Sunny-sid3up, a charity based in Govan, which focuses on projects that improve lives and communities in Scotland and overseas.

Last year the event at the SSE Hydro, Glasgow, raised £305,000 for charity, and organisers expect this year’s match to raise even more.

Murray said: “I am really pleased that Andy Murray Live can support another Glasgow-based charity and make a real difference to the lives of those in need in Scotland and further afield.

“As well as supporting Unicef, it is important to me that each year my event can benefit a local Scottish charity – the first Andy Murray Live gave a real boost to Young People’s Futures and this year I am confident that we can do even better for Sunny-sid3up.”

Sunny-sid3up is run by the family and friends of its late founder, Christopher Feeney. Speaking on behalf of the charity, Tony Feeney said: “We are so grateful to Andy for choosing to support us this year.”

