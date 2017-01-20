Australian Open: Andy Murray in last 16 after win over Sam Querrey

Andy Murray did what rival Novak Djokovic could not by beating Sam Querrey with ease to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Djokovic not only lost to Querrey at Wimbledon last year but crashed out in round two here to wildcard Denis Istomin, leaving Murray in pole position to clinch his first Melbourne title.

The Scot’s response was a masterclass in counter-punch tennis as the big-hitting Querrey was taken apart 6-4 6-2 6-4 in one minute shy of two hours.

Murray will now face Germany’s world number 50 Mischa Zverev, who is into the last 16 at a major tournament for the first time after beating Tunisian Malek Jaziri.

At 4-4 in the first set, the world no.1 broke Querrey’s serve, the final shot coming when the Scotsman lifted a lob over the head of the 1.98-meter (6 foot-6) Querrey. The ball dropped well inside the baseline and Murray held serve in the next game to clinch the first set.

Murray is looking to end his Aussie Open jinx. He has lost every final he has contested at Melbourne Park, four of them to Novak Djokovic. Djokovic lost in the second round on Thursday, leaving the opposite side of Murray’s draw wide open.