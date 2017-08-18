Andy Murray winning fitness battle ahead of US Open

Have your say

Andy Murray is set to win his fitness battle ahead of the US Open, according to reports.

Murray has been out of action since limping through his Wimbledon quarter-final defeat to Sam Querrey with a hip injury.

After pulling out of back-to-back events in Montreal and Cincinnati, it was feared the Scot would have to miss Flushing Meadows as well.

However, a spokesman told The Guardian that Murray will travel to the US next week for the tournament.

The World No.2 is back in practice following a two-week break period and is feeling much better about his chances of competing.

