Andy Murray to miss grandad’s funeral for Davis Cup tie

Andy Murray will try to put personal grief aside by playing in a Davis Cup tie in Glasgow tomorrow as his grandfather’s funeral takes place.

Gordon Murray, father of Andy and Jamie’s dad Willie, died on 9 September and his funeral is understood to be in Kilsyth on Friday.

Andy Murray (left) and brother Jamie are mourning the death of their grandfather. Picture: SNS

Mr Murray, who was in his eighties, lived in the North Lanarkshire town with his wife Ellen.

The proud grandfather told interviewers in 2012 that he knew Andy was destined for greatness after watching him play tennis in his garden when the brothers visited.

He said: “I saw talent in him when he was young.”

Andy missed a press conference at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena yesterday for personal reasons but his brother Jamie was present.

The older Murray brother will only play in the doubles match on Saturday – in which he is likely to partner Andy – and is expected to be able to attend the funeral.

However Andy is scheduled to play Juan Martin Del Potro in the opening rubber of the semi-final, which presents a clash with his paternal grandfather’s funeral.

He is understood to have paid his respects yesterday at a private family gathering.

A senior tennis source said that the situation “won’t affect Andy’s participation” in today’s match.

Reports suggest Mr Murray died before Jamie’s doubles final at the US Open last Friday, although Jamie was not informed of his death until after his victory.

With the Murray brothers due to play together in tomorrow’s doubles match, Andy could compete on all three days of the competition.

The 29-year-old has admitted to fatigue following a hectic summer that saw him win both Wimbledon and the Olympics but Team GB Captain Leon Smith said he was confident Andy will succeed.

Smith said: “We saw last year in the semi-final against Australia, you could see Andy was fatigued and he still found a way to do it.

“He’s a very robust guy, both physically and mentally, so don’t be surprised to see him do it.”

The Davis Cup semi-final, which starts today at 1pm, is hotly anticipated after Murray and Del Potro battled it out for more than four hours during the Olympic final last month.

Del Potro’s is only the third-ranked Argentina player, after a long absence from the game during which he underwent three wrist operations.

He followed up his stunning Olympic run, where he defeated Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, by reaching the quarter-finals of the US Open.

The 27-year-old said: “It’s going to be really tough.”

An 8,000-strong crowd will hope to roar Britain to victory in Glasgow, in a repeat of last year’s ties against the USA and Australia.