Andy Murray’s new mansion ‘plagued by stray golf balls’

Scottish tennis champ Andy Murray’s new £2.7million mansion has been plagued by stray golf balls.

The Wimbledon champion, who was knocked out of the Australian Open yesterday, purchased the exclusive property in Leatherhead England and has yet to move in.

The mansion, which boasts a swimming pool and outdoor tennis courts, backs on to a golf course.

Players have admitted wayward shots often land in his grounds.

Speaking to a national newspaper, one golfer said: “It’s become a bit of a joke at the club. When you approach the hole if you are slightly off target then the ball will end up in his back garden.

“I just hope he doesn’t okan to have a greenhouse or summer house otherwise there will be a lot of broken glass”.

Andy, 29, also owns a £7.5million property in Surrey and a hotel in Perthshire.