Andy Murray reaches out to teens in digital competition

ANDY Murray is encouraging teenagers to push their creative minds to the limit in a bid to develop new digital health technology.

The world tennis number one is to judge a competition in which young people across Scotland put forward life-changing inventions.

He has joined forces with the Digital Health and Care Institute (DHI) to launch the inaugural #TeenTechChallenge, which aims to find breakthroughs in digital health care and inspire future generations of innovators.

Murray said: “As a professional tennis player, I use digital health technology every day to monitor my performance and inform my training regime.

“But digital health technology is not just for athletes. It has the potential to help everyone understand their health needs and goals better, and to make better choices.

Entries are open to teenagers aged 14 to 17 attending Scottish high schools, youth groups and further education colleges.

All shortlisted teams will be invited to attend a bootcamp where they will develop entrepreneurial skills by attending a series of master classes hosted by industry experts, as well as prepare a professional pitch for their idea which they will present to a panel of expert judges. The winner will be announced in November.

The successful team will then see their design developed into a prototype. Support will also be sought from Scottish SMEs and investors with a view to commercialising the successful solution.

The prize package includes Apple Watches for all shortlisted entries plus iPads and £2,000 funding for the winning school, college or group.

For more information visit www.teentechchallenge.com.