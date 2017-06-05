Andy Murray pays tribute to terror attack victims

After winning his fourth round encounter at the French Open, Andy Murray used his post-match interview to send his condolences to the people caught up in Saturday’s terror attack in London.

The Scot defeated Karen Khachanov in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, winning 6-3 6-4 6-4.

In an on-court interview immediately after the win, Murray used the opportunity to send his sympathies to those who’ve been caught up in the atrocities that have occurred over the last week.

He said: “Terrible tragedy in London, also in Manchester only six or seven days ago. Paris has also had some problems in the last (few) years.

“I’m sure everybody will share in thoughts and prayers for everyone who’s been affected by this. It’s obviously something affecting large parts of Europe and all over the world.

“I appreciate everyone still coming out to support the tennis and creating a fantastic atmosphere.”