Andy Murray ‘nominated for knighthood’ in New Year’s Honours

ANDY Murray has been nominated for a knighthood in the New Year Honour’s List, reports suggested today.

The 29-year-old world number one and Wimbledon champion is said to have been put forward on a special Olympics list for the honour.

The Sunday Times reports a source saying: “Most, if not all, gold medallists were put in for something.”

Murray, who already holds the OBE, has previous ruled himself out of a knighthood saying that he was too young for the honour.

He is however favourite to be named BBC Sports personality of the year.