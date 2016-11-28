Andy Murray in Dunoon for dad’s stag do

Tennis champ Andy Murray was in Scotland at the weekend for his father’s stag.

He was joined by brother Jamie in Dunoon, Argyll.

Hi dad William will marry long term partner Sam Watson on Saturday.

Andy, 29, headed to the Holy Loch Inn in Sanbank as part of the celebrations.

The owner tweeted a picture of Andy, writing: “Barbara found this chap and family in our little pub #AndyMurray cheers guys. Hope u have a great weekend.”

Andy deserved the break after maintaining his title as world number one, beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the ATP World Tour Finals.

Following the match, he said: “I’m going to be at home because my dad is getting married two weeks after we finish, so he has got the stag do next weekend.

“I’ve got that to look forward to. It is up in Scotland.

“It will be me, my brother, and 15 55-to-60-year-olds.”