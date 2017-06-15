Andy Murray: I’m going to lose my World No.1 ranking

Andy Murray feels it’s inevitable he’ll lose his place as World No.1 ranking at some point in the near future.

The Scot endured a mixed start to 2017 and dropped several hundred ranking points last month when he exited the Rome Masters in the second round, a tournament he was defending from last year.

He also exited the Australian Open to Mischa Zverev in the last 16.

The two-time Wimbledon Champion showed signs of getting back to his best form at the French Open, where he reached the final four before a loss to Stan Wawrinka.

He’s now gearing up for a run at a third Wimbledon title, though even another triumph in SW19 is unlikely to stop him slipping from top spot.

“It’s most likely that I’ll lose the No 1 spot,” he said. “If you want to stay at No 1 you can’t have periods of three months of the year where you’re not winning matches, not performing well in the big events, which was the case for me until the French Open.

“So more than likely that will happen and that’s fine. I’m not trying to win Wimbledon for the ranking points — I want to win Wimbledon, that’s my goal.”

