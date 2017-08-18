Andy Murray heads to New York but US Open appearance still in doubt

It is not yet clear whether the Scot will play in the final major of the year.

Andy Murray will fly to New York early next week ahead of the US Open, which starts on 28 August. However, it is not clear whether he has been medically cleared to play in the event after struggling recently with a hip injury.

The Scot has missed the last two ATP events, in Montreal and this week’s Cincinnati Masters,although he has always insisted that skipping them was intended to give him the best chance of lining up in the season’s final grand slam event. His sore hip saw him limp through to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, where he ran out of steam and lost to American Sam Querrey after leading by two sets to love.

It is understood Murray always planned to travel to Flushing Meadows. Announcing his withdrawal from the Cincinnati event, he said: “I’m continuing to work hard on the court with the aim of being in New York.”

It has been reported that Murray, who won his first major title in New York in 2012, has returned to practice but as yet there has been no confirmation from his camp that he will definitely be on court for his first round match.

Former World No 1 Novak Djokovic, defending champion Stan Wawrinka and world No 9 Kei Nishikori have already announced they won’t play in New York.

