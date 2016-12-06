Andy Murray accidentally ‘lifted’ phone of Scots pub owner

Andy Murray and mum Judy had to make a red-faced return to a Stirling bar yesterday after accidentally taking the owner’s iPhone.

Follow @ScotsmanSport for the latest sports news and comment

The pair were in Stirling city centre on a spot of Christmas shopping and they decided to pop into The Dawg Hoose on King Street for a morning coffee.

After chatting with the owner Rich Carlin, 33, they said their goodbyes and left - only to discover they had an extra phone with them.

After a Twitter exchange between Rich and Judy, they returned to the bar to give the phone back to its rightful owner.

Judy tweeted: “Sorry we lifted your phone by mistake. Quite funny when we realised we had an extra one.”

Rich then took a selfie of the three before Judy and Andy exited in the World Tennis No.1’s car.

He told STV: “I was looking everywhere for it. I was looking under the bar, under the breakfast bar area, under the tables and under the coffee machine. The only other place I thought it could be was the fridge because I got milk out of it for Judy’s cappuccino and I was still half asleep.

“I thought ‘dammit’, Andy Murray and Judy Murray have taken my phone.

“About five minutes later I see this black Jaguar pull up outside and Judy is waving the phone at me out the window.

“They said they realised they had one too many phones. Judy and Andy were both laughing.

“I said to them, ‘I have to get a selfie of this’. Andy’s in the car leaning over and Judy’s getting back into the car laughing. It was a really surreal moment.”

Keep up to date with all our sport news on The Scotsman’s Sport page on Facebook