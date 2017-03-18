Andy Murray withdraws from Miami Open with injury

World number one Andy Murray has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to a right elbow injury.

Tournament organisers announced the Scot’s absence from the event that begins next week.

They issued a short statement from Murray, which read: “Sadly, due to a right elbow injury, I won’t be playing in Miami.

“Apologies to the fans, it’s one of my favourite tournaments. The focus now is on getting ready for the clay season.”

It has been a mixed month for the Dunblane superstar. He won his first tournament of the year with a straight-sets victory over Fernando Verdasco in the final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

However, he followed that up with another disappointing showing at the BNP Paribas Open with a limp second-round exit to Vasek Pospisil, the world No 129 from Canada.

Brother Jamie lost in the semi-final of the men’s doubles yesterday evening in Miami.