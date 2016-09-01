Andy Murray wins under the roof at the US Open

Andy Murray had to play through a deafening downpour on his way to victory over Marcel Granollers and a place in the US Open third round.

Murray’s match was put under the $150 million roof in Arthur Ashe Stadium but a combination of echoing chatter and torrential rain outside still made conditions a challenge.

The British No 1, however, wavered only momentarily as he beat Granollers 6-4, 6-1, 6-4 to book his place in round three. He will now face either France’s Gilles Simon or Italian Paolo Lorenzi.

