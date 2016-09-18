Andy Murray wins to set up deciding rubber in Davis Cup

Andy Murray shook off an injury scare before winning his Davis Cup singles match against Guido Pella to take Great Britain’s semi-final clash with Argentina to a deciding rubber.

The world No 2, leading 6-3, 6-2, 1-2, left the court for trratment after he pulled up in mid-point, appearing to have a problem in his groin/upper leg.

There were genuine fears within the Emirates Arena in Glasgow that he would be forced to retire hurt from his crucial match.

However, Murray returned to court and duly completed the match with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 victory.

Having played his longest-ever match in losing a five-setter to Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro on Friday, when Great Britain slipped to a 2-0 deficit, Murray partnered his brother Jamie to victory in the doubles yesterday to keep GB in the tie, then admitted after defeating Pella that he felt weary after playing so much tennis.

However, he set up the final rubber, leaving the stage for team-mate Dan Evans to play the final rubber and bid to take GB into a final against Croatia as they defend their Davis Cup crown.

