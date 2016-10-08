Andy Murray wins through to China Open final

World number two Andy Murray recovered from a slow start to surge into the final of the China Open with victory over Spain’s David Ferrer on Saturday.

Murray was a break down in the opening set before hitting back to win the next five games in a row on his way to a 6-2, 6-3 win in exactly 90 minutes in Beijing.

The 29-year-old will face either Grigor Dimitrov in Sunday’s final after recording his seventh consecutive victory over Ferrer, who ultimately lacked the firepower to upset the top seed.

Ferrer, who lost to Murray in the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in January, broke for a 2-1 lead in the first set but was immediately broken back to love.

Consecutive double faults then gave Murray three more break points in the sixth game and although Ferrer saved two, a backhand which drifted over the baseline gave Murray a 4-2 lead.

Another break of serve saw Murray take the opening set after 48 minutes and the double Olympic champion raced into a 3-1 lead in the second before surprisingly losing his serve.

However, that proved to be a momentary lapse in concentration and Murray immediately broke Ferrer’s serve once more before wrapping up an impressive win.

Dimitrov progressed to the final after Milos Raonic was forced to withdraw from the pair’s scheduled semi-final with an ankle injury.

