Andy Murray upset by unfamiliar water bottle at Aussie Open

As Andy Murray laboured to a first round victory over Illya Marchenko at the Australian Open the world No 1 was seen to berate himself as he struggled to find his best form.

Murray even fell out with an unfamiliar water bottle at one stage, asking his coaching team “what’s this?” as he tried to find out how many millilitres it contained.

The incident happened as Murray was seated during a changeover in the early stages of the match.

The bottle he was handed was different to what he is used to and he struggled to work out the volume of water.

It seems a trivial matter but rehydration is key, particularly in the heat of a Melbourne summer.

“I didn’t know how big it was, if it was like one litre or 600 milliliters,” Murray said.

“I know how much I have to drink when it’s a certain temperature. I couldn’t find how big it was, so I didn’t know how much I was having to drink.”

Murray recovered his composure to win in straight sets 7-5, 7-6, 6-2.

He will meet Russia’s 19-year-old Andrey Rublev in the second round on Wednesday.

Rublev is ranked 152nd in the world but is widely considered a rising star.

The son of a former Russian boxer, he certainly does not lack for confidence. After ousting Fernando Verdasco in Barcelona two years ago, his vanquished opponent said: “I am surprised how rude he is for a 17-year-old.”