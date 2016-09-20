Andy Murray to play Glasgow charity tie despite thigh issue

Andy Murray’s thigh problem will not stop him playing a charity exhibition match on Wednesday but the Scot plans to re-assess his schedule for the remainder of the year.

Murray picked up a thigh strain during his Davis Cup singles victory over Guido Pella on Sunday but it is understood he will not pull out of the charity event at Glasgow’s Hydro Arena.

The world No 2 will face Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov, with proceeds going to UNICEF and a local charity in north Glasgow called Young People’s Futures.

Murray is then due to play tournaments in Beijing, Shanghai and Vienna before ending the season with the Paris Masters and the ATP World Tour Finals.

But the 29-year-old may have to reconsider his commitments if either fatigue or his thigh injury dictates that more rest is required.

Murray has endured an exhausting five months, during which he reached seven consecutive finals, before falling to a surprise quarter-final defeat against Kei Nishikori at the US Open two weeks ago.

The three-time grand slam champion then played three rubbers - two singles and one doubles - in three days as Britain lost to Argentina in the Davis Cup semi-final last weekend.

Any decision to reduce his schedule may, however, be offset by the possibility of Murray overtaking Novak Djokovic as world number one before the end of the year.

Murray currently trails Djokovic by 2,055 points in the race, although he has admitted his chances of surpassing the Serbian will be greater in the first few months of 2017.

