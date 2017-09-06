Andy Murray to miss rest of season with hip injury

Andy Murray has confirmed he will miss the rest of the season due to his hip injury.

The injury, which forced Murray out of Wimbledon at the quarter-final stage, also caused him to withdraw from the US Open.

When announcing he would not be taking part at Flushing Meadows, Murray said he would soon make a decision on whether he would play again in 2017.

However, he will still play Roger Federer at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on November 7 for UNICEF and Sunny-sid3up.

In a post on his Facebook page, Murray wrote: “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months.

“Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future.

“Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season.

“I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I’m look forward playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up.

“I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period.”