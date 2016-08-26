Andy Murray to face man that ‘everyone hates’ at US Open

Andy Murray will renew an old rivalry with Lukas Rosol after drawing the Czech in the first round of the US Open.

Murray beat Rosol in a bad-tempered match at the Munich Open last year, during which the Scot told his opponent: “No-one likes you on the tour, everyone hates you.”

Lukas Rosol and Andy Murray exchanged angry words at the Munich Open last year. Picture: Steve Paston/PA Wire

Seeded second in New York, Murray is also placed in the same half as world No 3 Stan Wawrinka and could meet the Swiss in the semi-finals.

Top seed Novak Djokovic will face 2013 Wimbledon semi-finalist Jerzy Janowicz in the first round.

Janowicz has been ranked has high as 14th but has struggled in recent years and missed much of this season because of injuries. He’s currently ranked 228th and used a protected ranking to get into the US Open.

Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are potential semi-final opponents.

Olympic silver medalist Juan Martin del Potro could face 19th-seeded American Steve Johnson in the second round. Ranked No 142 because of three left wrist surgeries, the 2009 US Open champion got in with a wild card.

In the women’s draw British No 1 Johanna Konta will play American Bethanie Mattek-Sands in the first round.

Top-ranked Serena Williams will meet two-time major semi-finalist Ekaterina Makarova in the first round as the American seeks a record 23rd Grand Slam title.

Makarova made two straight major semis at the 2014 US Open, losing to Williams, and the 2015 Australian Open. Her ranking has slipped to 36th, and she just missed a seed at Flushing Meadows. The Russian is coming off an Olympic doubles gold medal.

Williams could face fourth-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska in the semi-finals, which is also when she could potentially meet sister Venus. Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber and French Open winner Garbine Muguruza are in the other half of the draw.

