Andy Murray through to Vienna final after Ferrer pulls out

Andy Murray is through to the final of the Erste Bank Open in Austria after David Ferrer pulled out of their last-four meeting due to injury.

Top seed Murray, who has the chance to become world number one before the end of the year, was given a walkover because of a leg problem sustained by defending champion Ferrer ahead of Saturday’s semi-final match in Vienna.

The top seed Scot will now face Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Sunday’s final.

The Frenchman beat Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (8-6) in the other semi-final.

Scottish heritage: for stories on Scotland’s people, places and past >>