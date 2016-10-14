Andy Murray seals place in Shanghai Masters semi-finals

Andy Murray booked a Shanghai Masters semi-final berth by battling past Belgium’s David Goffin 6-2 6-2.

World No 2 Murray continued his fine form with a strong performance in an engaging contest, to record his fifth straight victory over Goffin.

After winning the China Open last week Murray has now swept his way to the latter stages of yet another tournament.

The 29-year-old will now play the winner of Jack Sock and Gilles Simon in the last four, with Novak Djokovic still a potential foe should he reach the final.

Murray powered past Goffin in one hour 35 minutes with a relentless showing that left the Belgian with precious few opportunities for control.

Murray had previously seen off American Steve Johnson and Lucas Pouille, and once again continued his dominant form in dispatching Goffin.

“I thought it was a very good match,” Murray told Sky Sports.

“There were many long games on his serve that could have gone either way.

“He had a few chances on my serve, so it was a tough match.

“It was a pretty long one for that scoreline but I struck the ball well and created a lot of chances on my return game.

“I felt I was controlling a lot of the rallies on my forehand.

“It was a good win against Goffin, who has been playing very well and had some good wins here.”

