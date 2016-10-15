Andy Murray reaches tenth final of the season

Andy Murray has reached a career-best tenth final in a season with victory over Gilles Simon in the semi-final of the Shanghai Masters.

The world No 2 defeated the Frenchman 6-4, 6-3 in China and will meet Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in Sunday’s final.

Agut pulled off a huge shock in the other semi-final, knocking out Novak Djokovic in straight sets.

The 15th seed won 6-4, 6-4.

For Murray, the Shanghai final now gives him the chance to close in on Djokovic’s world No 1 ranking.

The Scot has hailed this season as the best of his career. He has already won Wimbledon and an Olympic gold medal and reached the finals of the Australian and French Opens.

Last weekend he won the China Open.

