Andy Murray reaches last 16 of US Open with hard fought win

Andy Murray will have to play better if wants to win the US Open but he did enough to make the last 16 with a four-set victory over Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi.

Murray might have hoped for a less demanding workout, with sterner tests to come, but the Scot had to battle in Arthur Ashe Stadium to beat an inspired Lorenzi 7-6 (7/4) 5-7 6-2 6-3.

He will now face Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov at Flushing Meadows for a place in the quarter-finals.

Murray is third Briton through to the last 16 in New York.

Kyle Edmund will face world number one Novak Djokovic today.

Edmund will be one of two British players in singles action on Sunday as Johanna Konta takes on Latvia’s world number 48 Anastasija Sevastova for a place in the quarter-finals.

