Andy Murray loses Davis Cup thriller to Juan Martin del Potro

Andy Murray lost the longest match of his career to Juan Martin del Potro to leave Great Britain up against it in their bid to reach a second consecutive Davis Cup final.

After the drama of their Olympic singles final last month, which Murray won, there were sky-high expectations for this clash at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena.

And it did not disappoint, with Del Potro finally prevailing 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 after five hours and seven minutes to give Argentina a 1-0 lead in the semi-final.

Murray, who was forced to miss his grandfather’s funeral to play in the match, lost his proud record of never having been beaten in a home Davis Cup singles rubber.