Andy Murray in a good position for Wimbledon, says Greg Rusedski

Former British number one Greg Rusedski has been impressed by Andy Murray’s progress at the French Open and believes he is well placed for grass.

READ MORE - Andy Murray beaten by Stan Wawrinka firepower at French Open

The world number one headed home from Paris after losing a five-setter to Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

However, Rusedski feels that the way he grew into the tournament will stand him in good stead for challenges down the line.

The 43-year-old, who is working for Eurosport, said: “As a whole it’s been a very positive tournament for him.

“Obviously he didn’t start in the first two rounds playing great but then lifted his game for the Del Potro match and then I think he played very well, getting to the semi-finals, losing to Stan, who played a fantastic match. It’s probably the best tennis he’s played this year.

“He did exceed my expectations because we didn’t know where he was. He had an amazing push in 2016 to get to number one. It’s easy in retrospect to say he should have taken some time off.

“He had shingles, then he had an elbow problem, then he was on antibiotics leading up to the French Open so to get to the semis is a good result, and also (coach Ivan) Lendl back on the team.

“It puts him in a good position heading into the grass-court season. He’s won Wimbledon twice, he’s won Queen’s five times, which is incredible. The draw at Queen’s is one of the best draws we’ve ever seen so it would be amazing if he can win it for a sixth time.

“He’s managed to turn things around just in time, and hopefully Ivan will be there throughout the whole campaign with him.”

Murray’s good run has ensured his world number one spot is not yet under any pressure, although victory over Wawrinka on Sunday would see Rafael Nadal close to within 3,000 points.

Given the Spaniard missed Wimbledon last year, Murray could then be vulnerable at the All England Club if he does not go deep in the tournament.

Murray is also back in the top eight of the yearly standings, and Rusedski expects the 30-year-old to push on.

He said: “Last year he played so many more matches and won so many more matches. It’s all about getting your confidence back against the very best because some of the losses we’ve seen this year we haven’t seen happen to Murray in a long, long time.

“It’s coming back and I think we’re not going to get any more shock results where he loses to people like (Borna) Coric.

“Now the question mark is when he’s playing the Stans and the Federers and the Rafas, can he push through those guys?”