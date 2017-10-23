Andy Murray gives fans a chance to win Wimbledon racket

Tennis fans are being given the chance to win a racket used by Andy Murray during this year’s Wimbledon Championships.

The racket is one of several pieces of sporting memorabilia and experiences up for grabs in a charity auction organised by the Scottish tennis star, who was knighted in the 2017 New Year honours.

Other items on offer include a signed racket used by Czech-born tennis legend Ivan Lendl, a signed glove belonging to heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua and Jordan Spieth’s US Masters cap.

Tickets for the 2018 Ryder Cup golf competition, luxury breaks at Gleneagles and Cameron House hotels, a hamper from Michel Roux’s Le Gavroche restaurant and tickets to a Phil Collins gig are also going under the hammer.

The online auction, which runs for the next couple of weeks, is part of the Andy Murray Live tennis exhibition fundraiser being held in Glasgow next month.

The event will see the two-time Olympic medal-winner and former world champion play a singles match against Swiss rival Roger Federer.

He will also be joined by his brother Jamie to take on Tim Henman and Mansour Bahrami in a doubles challenge.

All proceeds from the event will be shared equally between international children’s charity Unicef, of which Murray is a UK ambassador, and Glasgow’s Sunny-sid3up.

Last year’s inaugural Andy Murray Live event pulled in more than £300,000 for Unicef and Young People’s Futures. It’s hoped even more will be raised this year – bidding is at www.amlauction2017.com.

Sir Andy said: “Last year’s Andy Murray Live raised £305,000 for charity and our plans for this year are even more ambitious.

”By taking part in the auction you will be supporting this year’s two charities – children’s charity Unicef and Glasgow-based Sunny-sid3up. I really appreciate your support.”

Tony Feeney, brother of Sunny-sid3up founder Chris Feeney, voiced his gratitude that the small charity was chosen to receive support.

He said: “My brother Chris would have been very proud that his dedication to those less fortunate than himself had been recognised in this way. The funds from Andy Murray Live will allow us to make a real difference to those in need – not just close to home but also in Sri Lanka, where we continue with the good work started by Chris.”

Mark Devlin, chief operating officer of Unicef UK, expressed delight that the fundraising event was going ahead for a second time.

He said: “As a Unicef UK ambassador, Andy has shown an amazing commitment to helping children in danger, and we are so proud to once again have his support for our vital work.

“The event will help raise awareness and much-needed funds for children in emergencies all around the world, including those caught up in the current refugee crisis. The money raised will help Unicef provide children with immediate, life-saving care, protection and supplies, as well as lasting support to help families rebuild their lives.”

The Dunblane-born three-time Grand Slam winner has not played competitively since his quarter-final defeat against Sam Querrey at Wimbledon in July. He was forced to pull out of the US Open last month due to a hip injury and has suggested he may not compete again until 2018.