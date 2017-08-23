Andy Murray: Fellow pro compared Mauresmo hire to ‘working with a dog’

Sir Andy Murray has once again hit out at sexism in tennis after revealing that an ex-professional compared his hiring of Amélie Mauresmo to “working with a dog”.

Murray recruited the former French World No.1 in 2014. Despite Mauresmo’s experience as a coach, and her wealth of knowledge in the game, Murray revealed that his fellow pros thought it was a publicity stunt.

He told Elle magazine: “When it first came out in the press that I may be working with a woman, I got a message from one of the players who is now coaching.

“He said to me: ‘I love this game that you’re playing with the press. Maybe you should tell them tomorrow that you’re considering working with a dog.’

“That’s the sort of stuff that was said when I was thinking about it.

“The amount of criticism she got in comparison to any other coach I’ve ever worked with — it’s not comparable at all.

“Now, when I lose a match, I get the blame. When I was working with her, it was always her fault.”

