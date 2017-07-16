Andy Murray didn’t watch brother Jamie’s Wimbledon win

Have your say

Jamie Murray says younger brother Andy “waited in the lockers” during his mixed doubles champions match at Wimbledon.

Jamie and Martina Hingis beat fellow Brit Heather Watson and Finland’s Henri Kontinen on Centre Court, in a match which split the home crowd’s support.

Asked if brother Andy Murray, who was knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-final, was there to watch him play, Murray replied: “Yeah, I just saw him there.

“He said he came, like, in the middle of the first set.

“I think he just waited in the lockers. He said he didn’t watch it.

“I don’t know if he snuck a few points in or not.”

Andy, the current world number one had posted an aerial photograph of a mountain range on his Instagram account on Saturday.

Murray and Swiss legend Hingis triumphed 6-4 6-4 to take the title yesterday. The crowd cheered evenly as the match unfolded, with shouts of “Come on Heather” and “Come on Jamie” clear as loyalties were split between the two Brits.

A Scottish flag was flown in the crowd during the ceremony.