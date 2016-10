Andy Murray defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to win the final of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

The world No 2, who now edges closer to the No 1 spot held by Novak Djokovic, triumphed 6-3, 7-6, clinching the match 8-6 in the second-set tie-break.

It was Murray’s seventh tournament win of 2016, making this the most successful year of his career so far.