Andy Murray beats Novak Djokovic to seal World No 1 spot

Andy Murray will end 2016 as world tennis No 1 after beating five-time champion Novak Djokovic to win his first ATP World Tour Finals title.

The Scot won 6-3 6-4 at London’s O2 Arena to extend his winning run to 29 matches and cap his best ever season.

Murray earlier this year won a second Wimbledon crown and retained his Olympic title.

Now former British men’s No 1 Tim Henman has urged the Lawn Tennis Association to make sure Britain builds on the Dunblane player’s success.

“It’s imperative of the LTA and the game of tennis in this country that they capitalise on it,” the 42-year-old told the BBC.

“They have an unbelievable role model.

“It’s been such a journey. He’s overcome so many hurdles but this has to inspire the next generation to play the game and produce better players going forward.

“It defies logic, it really does.

“Every time there’s a challenge put in front of this man, he finds a way to get over it. Djokovic is one of the best players to play this game, is in good form... At the end of such long week, a long year, Murray has found a way to get over the line. All credit to him.

“When you reflect on this week, how much time he’s been on the court and how much he’s battled, the previous six months and the whole year, it’s just amazing to find that one last push against one of the greatest players of all time and find a way to not only win this tournament but to finish the year as world number one.

“It is an incredible achievement.

“When you look at this generation and you bring (Roger) Federer and (Rafael) Nadal into the conversation, they’re unbelievable ambassadors for our sport, they have huge respect for each other and, let’s face it, Djokovic has won 12 grand slams, he’s won the year-ending Tour Finals five occasions but this is Andy Murray’s moment, and he thoroughly deserved it.”

After a gruelling three-hour-and-38-minute semi-final win over Milos Raonic on Saturday, many questioned whether Murray could recover in time for the Sunday’s final.

And Greg Rusedski, another former British number one, was gobsmacked he managed it.

The 1997 US Open runner-up told Sky Sports 3: “I want to know from Murray, how he recovered from (Saturday) because that was astonishing.”

He continued: “It was all about his brilliance. He served well, he was aggressive. This is the best match Murray has played throughout this championship and that’s why he is the number one player. Don’t take anything away from him - he was the better man today - it wasn’t Novak playing poorly.

“What a performance, what a result... incredible.”