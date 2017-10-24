Andy Murray admits he ‘misses playing’ as he posts training videos

Andy Murray has posted two videos of him practising as he nears a comeback from his injury layoff.

The Scots tennis ace posted a video on Saturday night with the caption: “Slowly but surely getting there,” and followed it up with a clip on Sunday saying: “Can’t wait to get back on the match court competing... I miss it so much.”

Murray announced his decision to take a break from tennis in a bid to sort out his troublesome hip.

Murray has not completely ruled out a return to the courts before the year is out, although did say in a statement in early September that he would be ‘able to compete in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events in Vienna and Paris’.

While eschewing the chance to undergo surgery on his hip, Murray confirmed he would be participating in an extensive rehabilitation course to try and cure his issues.

He said in September: “Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident that after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season.”

Murray is targeting a playing return on 31 December at the Brisbane International, buit is set to appear at his charity event at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow on 7 November against Roger Federer in an exhibition match.

